Cutler Urges Health Safety For July 4 Weekend

Posted: Jul. 2, 2020 7:07 AM PDT

A reminder from outgoing Nevada County Health Officer Doctor Ken Cutler to remember to practice proper social distancing during the Fourth of July weekend…

Cutler’s last day was Tuesday, and before he left, he made one last two-and-a-half minute video, which has been posted on YouTube. The county has hired Alpine County’s Health Officer as Cutler’s interim successor…

Nevada County had one more confirmed Covid-19 case yesterday, bringing the total number during the pandemic to 117. Click here to view video.

