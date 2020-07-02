Cutler Urges Health Safety For July 4 Weekend

A reminder from outgoing Nevada County Health Officer Doctor Ken Cutler to remember to practice proper social distancing during the Fourth of July weekend…

Listen to Ken Cutler 1

Cutler’s last day was Tuesday, and before he left, he made one last two-and-a-half minute video, which has been posted on YouTube. The county has hired Alpine County’s Health Officer as Cutler’s interim successor…

Listen to Ken Cutler 2

Nevada County had one more confirmed Covid-19 case yesterday, bringing the total number during the pandemic to 117. Click here to view video.

–gf