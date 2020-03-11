Cutler: Cancellations “Makes Sense”

Despite not having any coronavirus cases in Nevada County, you could see more event cancellations in the coming weeks, mostly because of what is not known about the virus. In a presentation yesterday by Nevada County Health Officer Doctor Ken Cutler to the Board of Supervisors, he compared coronavirus to the flu, except there’s no vaccine, and it seems to pass from person to person more easily…

That’s with flu symptoms, not coronavirus. Testing currently is not readily available locally and nationally. Because of this, Cutler says, event organizers should think twice about holding large gatherings, for now…

On the brighter side, though, Cutler says most cases are mild, and kids, for the most part, don’t seem to be getting sick…

Cutler called coronavirus a ‘droplet disease’, which means it can stay on surfaces after someone coughs or sneezes, so the frequent washing of hands is critical. He says how long the virus can be transmitted from these surfaces is currently unknown, but it can be from several hours to several days. There are now over a thousand cases reported in the United States.

