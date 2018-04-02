Cybersecurity Concerns For NID

Almost two-thirds of utility executives in North America believe their country faces at least a moderate risk of electricity supply disruption from a cyberattack on electric distribution grids in the next five years. That’s according to survey conducted by the monitoring group known as Accenture. Meanwhile, cybersecurity is a growing concern for the Nevada Irrigation District. General Manager Rem Scherzinger recently told the NID Board of Directors that they’re getting as many as 150 to 160,000 hits a day from malware predators who might have the potential to disrupt their water infrastructure and services…

Last year, the FBI received about three-thousand complaints of extortion through the malware, with losses of about two-and-a-half million dollars…

The FBI says ransomware attacks have been on the rise over the last three years, especially against organizations that serve the public. That includes hospitals, school districts, state and local governments, and law enforcement. And government entities have the second-lowest security rating and the second-highest rate of ransomware attacks.