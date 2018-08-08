Cycling Candidate Rides into Grass Valley Thursday

A candidate for Secretary of State has been doing a lot of campaigning in advance of the November election, but the way he is doing it is rather unique. Mark Meuser (MOY-zher) will be in Grass Valley tomorrow, and is visiting all 58 counties, by bicycle…

Meuser is an avid cyclist, and is also a history fan, and liked the idea of the old whistle-stop tours that Presidential candidates used to do by train, so he decided to combine the two. When we talked to him, Meuser was in Calaveras County (on Tuesday)…

He has an air-conditioned RV traveling with him so he can rest comfortably when he’s not riding. On the issues, the Republican says his top priority is cleaning up the voter rolls…

Meuser will ride into Grass Valley tomorrow for a welcome rally. It will be at the Elks Lodge, on the corner of West Main and School streets, at 3pm.

