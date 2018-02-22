D-A Candidate Featured in Tea Party Forum

The Nevada County Tea Party is holding a ‘meet the candidate’ forum tonight featuring Glenn Jennings. Jennings is running against incumbent Cliff Newell for District Attorney, and will discuss his qualifications and experience for the office. There will also be a discussion and question-and-answer session. The forum is at the Fowler Center Election Headquarters, 2038 Nevada City Highway between B-and-C Hardware and SaveMart. Refreshments are at 5:30 with the presentation to begin at 6. A donation is requested.

–gf