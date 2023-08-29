< Back to All News

D-A Outraged Probation In Child Pornography Case

Posted: Aug. 28, 2023 5:22 PM PDT

Nevada County’s District Attorney is outraged by the sentence of a Grass Valley man who pleaded guilty to child pornography charges. Richard Colombini, 75 at the time of his arrest in late 2020, has been given 180 days in the county jail and probation by Judge Candice Heidelberger. But D-A Jesse Wilson says half of that time can be served outside of jail, which usually means monitoring an ankle bracelet. And of the 90 remaining days, he says Colombini will only have to serve 45 days, because of legislative sentencing credits that are automatically awarded. He thinks prison was more appropriate. He describes the outcome as unacceptable and he’s shocked and disappointed that the court would treat what he calls a horrendous crime with such leniency…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

The Sheriff’s Department stated, at the time of the arrest, that they’d uncovered over six-thousand images from the past several years. Wilson is also unimpressed by Colombini being a first-time offender and his advancing age…

click to listen to Jesse Wilson

The maximum sentence Colombini could have received was five years in prison. Wilson says prosecutors do have the legal recourse of trying to prevent judges from hearing similar cases where it’s felt sentences have been unfair. But he didn’t indicate whether that would be attempted this time.

