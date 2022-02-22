D-A’s Office Investigators Crucial To Prosecutions

Hap Penaluna has been a District Attorney’s Office investigator for 25 years and is currently chief investigator at the Nevada County office. There are four investigators. Although part of the job involves collaboration with local law enforcement agencies after a crime is committed, Penaluna says it’s not necessary very often for that phase of a case….

That may include gathering, assessing, and preserving evidence, photographing crime scenes, and creating diagrams and charts. Penaluna says investigators are staying plenty busy, as the crime rate goes up…

And once it’s decided to file charges in a case, District Attorney’s Office investigators do such things as serving subpoenas, executing search and arrest warrants, and locating witnesses. They also interview and take statements from suspects and witnesses, advise the District Attorney on a course of action, and deliver testimony in court.