D-A’s Office Posting All Jury Trial Outcomes

The Nevada County District Attorney’s Office is now intending to post outcomes of every jury trial, big or small, on its Facebook page. Assistant D-A Cami Lisonbee says that includes for any infraction…

click to listen to Cami Lisonbee

Like most counties, Lisonbee says, the vast majority of cases, especially for nonviolent offenses, are settled out of court, with plea agreements…

click to listen to Cami Lisonbee

As you might expect, Lisonbee says murder cases are the most likely to go to trial. She says most plea offers still involve heavy prison sentences and defendants would prefer to take their chances with a jury or a judge. Nevada County has a murder trial scheduled to begin on November 15th. Russell Rippetoe was arrested over a year ago for killing 43-year-old Raul Iturrald of Nevada City. His body was buried near a cannabis grow on North Bloomfield Road. Rippetoe is believed to have been living in one of several trailers on the property set up temporarily while the cannabis was cultivated.