< Back to All News

D-A’s Office Posting All Jury Trial Outcomes

Posted: Nov. 7, 2022 12:54 AM PST

The Nevada County District Attorney’s Office is now intending to post outcomes of every jury trial, big or small, on its Facebook page. Assistant D-A Cami Lisonbee says that includes for any infraction…

click to listen to Cami Lisonbee

Like most counties, Lisonbee says, the vast majority of cases, especially for nonviolent offenses, are settled out of court, with plea agreements…

click to listen to Cami Lisonbee

As you might expect, Lisonbee says murder cases are the most likely to go to trial. She says most plea offers still involve heavy prison sentences and defendants would prefer to take their chances with a jury or a judge. Nevada County has a murder trial scheduled to begin on November 15th. Russell Rippetoe was arrested over a year ago for killing 43-year-old Raul Iturrald of Nevada City. His body was buried near a cannabis grow on North Bloomfield Road. Rippetoe is believed to have been living in one of several trailers on the property set up temporarily while the cannabis was cultivated.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha