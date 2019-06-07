< Back to All News

D-Day Anniversary Observed In Grass Valley

Posted: Jun. 6, 2019 6:15 PM PDT

The 75th anniversary of D-Day during World War Two was commemorated in Grass Valley, in front of the Veterans Memorial Building, during the noon hour Thursday. The outgoing commander of the American Legion Frank Gallino Post 130, Raymond Warner, reminded the gathering of the critical timing of the massive Normandy invasion, in 1944…

click to listen to Raymond Warneer

Among the events at the ceremony was a 21-gun salute…

click to listen to guns

World War Two veteran Bernie Bachli also played Taps. Legion Officer, Mike Brown, says he’s always touched by D-Day’s importance…

click to listen to Mike Brown

Almost 25-hundred American soldiers lost their lives.

