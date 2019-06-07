D-Day Anniversary Observed In Grass Valley

The 75th anniversary of D-Day during World War Two was commemorated in Grass Valley, in front of the Veterans Memorial Building, during the noon hour Thursday. The outgoing commander of the American Legion Frank Gallino Post 130, Raymond Warner, reminded the gathering of the critical timing of the massive Normandy invasion, in 1944…

Among the events at the ceremony was a 21-gun salute…

World War Two veteran Bernie Bachli also played Taps. Legion Officer, Mike Brown, says he’s always touched by D-Day’s importance…

Almost 25-hundred American soldiers lost their lives.