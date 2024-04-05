< Back to All News

Daffodil Run In Penn Valley This Weekend

Posted: Apr. 5, 2024 12:06 AM PDT

Penn Valley’s 24th Daffodil Run is happening this weekend, on Sunday. There are two running events, a 5K and a 10K, along with a three-mile walk. And if you’re worried about whether you’re in good enough shape, Event Director Gene Gilligan says you don’t have to run for the entire 5K either…

The course routes also have changed in recent years. They will proceed down Penn Valley Drive and return, with the 10K racecourse adding an excursion down Horton Street and Lasso Loop. Gilligan says that makes them safer and more doable, closer to the downtown area. Registration fees are 25-dollars, 15-dollars for children 15 and younger. And he says the money always provides a major community benefit…

Packet pickup is from 7 to 8am on Sunday. The running and walking starts at 8:30. And awards are also handed out at 10am for the top three male and female finishers in various age groups.

