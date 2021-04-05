Daffodil Run Returns But In COVID Format

The Joanie Bumpus Daffodil Run has returned to Penn Valley, after what was hoped to have been the 20th annual event last year, before it was cancelled just after the pandemic hit. It still won’t have the traditional format, with large events still discouraged. But Pamela Yazell and Joyce Feldman, with the local Rotary Club, say running will be allowed again at Western Gateway Park. However, instead of everyone doing it on one day, you can participate individually, on a day of your choice, on a new and safely-designed course, between the first and eleventh of the month…

After your run or walk, you can submit your time to the Daffodil Run website to be scored. You can choose between 5 and 10K runs or a 5K walk. Joanie Bumpus’s goal was to promote fitness and running in the community. But it’s also grown as a fundraiser for area programs…

Entry fees are 25 dollars for participants 16 and older and 15 dollars for those 15 and younger.