Daffodil Run Returns To Traditional One-Day Format

Posted: Mar. 31, 2022 12:28 PM PDT

Penn Valley’s Daffodil Run is another of the numerous traditional April events returning to the normal one-day format, after two years of COVID disruptions. And event director, Gene Gilligan, says they will also have a new 5K/10K run and walk course on Sunday, inspired by last year’s nine-day virtual event…

click to listen to Gene Gilligan

But registration is still only being done online until noon on Sunday. It’s 25-dollars for people 16 and older and 15-dollars for those younger. Gilligan says it’s a fundraiser for the Penn Valley Lions, Rotary Club, and Chamber of Commerce. It also supports Clear Creek, Ready Spring, and Williams Ranch schools…

click to listen to Gene Gilligan

Packets can be picked up on Sunday at the Wildflower Nursery, starting at 7am. The runs and walk will start at 8:30am.

