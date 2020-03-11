Dahle Bill Might Help Commercial Pickup Drivers

Nevada County’s state senator has introduced a measure he says will more appropriately define a truck that best fits its use. Brian Dahle says two commercial fleet safety programs enacted in 2012 now also apply to any pickup weighing more than 10-thousand pounds with utility compartments or utility beds. That’s regardless of whether they’re actually used for commercial purposes…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Dahle says his bill is seeking exemptions, by redefining what’s considered a pickup truck in the state’s vehicle code, through increasing the weight limit…

click to listen Brian Dahle

Dahle says the two programs are overly burdensome for the smaller commerical pickup drivers. He says the programs require additional training, as well as keeping record books of miles driven, service to the truck, hours in service, inspections, drug testing, and increased insurance. He says drivers of pickups with utility compartments or utility beds are using them just to haul tools and job supplies and are not part of a commercial fleet.