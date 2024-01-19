< Back to All News

Dahle Bill Provides Tax Exemption Wildfire Settlements

When someone loses property to a wildfire, a flood, or other natural disaster, and receives compensation from whoever’s at fault, it’s considered taxable income. And a number of members of the Legislature consider that an unjust burden for Californians trying to rebuild their homes and lives. That includes Nevada County’s State Senator Brian Dahle. He says tax exemptions have been granted, on a case-by-case basis, including from the mega-wildfires in recent years, such as the Camp Fire. But a bill he’s introduced would exclude all settlement payments…

Dahle also notes that past bills for individual disasters have had broad support from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers…

Dahle says the measure would create a clear statewide policy that supports traumatized victims.

