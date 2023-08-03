Dahle Bill Signed By Governor Fixes Pgm Loophole

Nevada County’s Assemblymember recently announced the signing of one of her bills by Governor Newsom. Megan Dahle says the California Promise Program, which offers community college students the opportunity to receive free tuition, has been negatively impacting high school students participating in dual enrollment programs…

Dahle says rural students, especially, don’t often have the same opportunities as their urban counterparts…

The League of Women Voters of California was among key stakeholders supporting the legislation. They say the measure promotes more equitable access to higher education and will help increase degree completion rates. The majority of Sierra College students are eligible for the Promise Program. The grant also covers health fees for some students and reduces the parking permit fee. Students must also maintain a cumulative grade point average of two-point-oh and complete at least 50-percent of all units attempted.