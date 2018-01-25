< Back to All News

Dahle Critical Of Brown’s State-of-State

Posted: Jan. 25, 2018 5:35 PM PST

Nevada County’s Assemblyman and Republican Leader, Brian Dahle, says Governor Brown’s State-of-the-State address doesn’t adequately address the financial plight of the working class. He says while California is on the verge of becoming the fifth largest economy in the world, the state’s skyrocketing cost of living and highest-in-the-nation poverty rate proves there’s a lot of work to do. That includes reducing energy and housing costs. Dahle says the state is producing too much solar power…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

But Dahle says he has seen some bipartisanship at the State Capitol regarding reducing the wildfire danger, especially fuel loads in the forests…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Dahle has been pushing, for years, construction of co-generation plants in forests, where thinning has taken place. He says that sequesters carbon, also helping boost the water supply and protect wildlife habitat.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha