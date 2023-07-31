Dahle Gets Tax Exemption For Some Wildfire Victims

A bill sponsored by Nevada County’s state senator and signed by Governor Newsom provides some financial relief for victims of the Zogg Fire in Shasta and Tehama counties. Brian Dahle says the measure excludes PG and E settlement payments from gross income. That means those payments would not be subject to state income taxes…

The California Public Utilities Commission approved a 150-million dollar settlement in May for Zogg Fire victims. The blaze, which began in late September of 2020, scorched over 56-thousand acres, with 204 structures destroyed and 27 damaged. Dahle says rebuilding is often a long and arduous process, not to mention costly, for those whose lives have been devastated….

And just last week, California Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa and Democratic California Congressman Mike Thompson introduced a bill to exempt Zogg fire victims from paying federal taxes on their compensation. It would cover payments made from the Fire Victim Trust, a 13-and-a-half billion dollar settlement, which already included victims of the 2018 Camp Fire, North Bay wildfires in 2017, and the Butte Fire in 2015.