Dahle Gives Mixed Review To May Budget Revise

Posted: May. 20, 2024 12:16 AM PDT

There’s now less than a month left for negotiating a new budget for California at the state capitol. And despite a deficit that’s still estimated at over 44-billion dollars, Governor Newsom’s revised budget proposal reflected some optimism. He also stated that if lawmakers agreed with his recommendations to address structural financial issues the state could go back to surpluses, moving forward. But Nevada County’s State Senator, and recent gubernatorial opponent, Brian Dahle says the revision is mostly a hollow gesture. However he says he did see signs that the governor is looking for ways to reduce government…

And Dahle again struck a frequent theme that less regulation of businesses could go a long way to help improve the state’s fiscal state…

But the governor’s proposal also maintains service levels for several housing, food, health care, and other assistance programs. And he also wants to pause the expansion of some programs and trim multiple one-time and ongoing investments. Meanwhile, the Legislative Analyst’s Office estimates the deficit is more like 55-billion dollars.

