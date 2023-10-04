< Back to All News

Dahle Gratified With Newsom Signing

Posted: Oct. 4, 2023 12:15 AM PDT

Nevada County’s Assemblymember is gratified with Governor Newsom’s recent signing into law of legislation that exposes human traffickers to greater legal penalties. Megan Dahle says it was a long road for the bill, which now classifies the crime as a serious felony, with more prison time, especially for repeat offenders…

click to listen to Megan Dahle

Dahle says before Democrats on the Public Safety Committee decided to finally vote on the measure they’d underestimated the public outcry about the issue…

click to listen to Megan Dahle

The committee had been known for turning down legislation that increase sentences, in order to minimize prison overcrowding. A news release from the Governor’s Office stated that since 2019 California has taken a comprehensive approach to combat human trafficking, with a total investment of 280-million dollars to support victims and survivors.

