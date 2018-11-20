Dahle Is Running For Gaines’ Vacated Seat

A second candidate has now announced he’s running for Nevada County’s soon-to-be-vacated State Senate seat. And he’s a familiar name. It’s Nevada County’s Assemblyman, Brian Dahle, who is also the Assembly’s Republican Minority Leader, and was just elected to a fourth term for that seat…

The seat became available, after Ted Gaines was elected to the State Board of Equalization earlier this month. Gaines says he expects a special election will be held next spring, possibly in March, to fill out the rest of the term, which expires in 2020. Dahle says his focus will be on preventing wildfires. He says that includes holding utilities more accountable for causing some of the worst fires. But he also says he supported legislation, crafted by Governor Brown with lawmakers, to reduce companies’ liabilities…

Dahle says he’s already helped secure more funding for forest management. He also says he’ll be termed out of the legislature by 2024. Another Assemblyman, Kevin Kiley, was the first announced candidate. And Gaines says his wife, former Assembly member Beth Gaines, is also interested in running.