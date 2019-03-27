< Back to All News

Dahle, Kiley Figure to be in Senate Runoff

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 1:11 PM PDT

It appears two members of the state Assembly will battle each other for a seat in the state Senate. Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley are only 245 votes apart after over 157-thousand votes have been counted in the special election for Senate District One. Dahle has 28-point-seven percent of the vote, and Kiley 28-point-five percent. Dahle says he’s thankful to be moving on…

Listen to Brian Dahle 1

The two Republicans figure to be on the ballot again June 4 in a runoff. Dahle says the campaign for the runoff starts now, although the next round of campaign ads will wait awhile…

Listen to Brian Dahle 2

Truckee resident and Democrat Silke Pflueger is in a close third with 25-point-eight percent, but has apparently conceded. In a tweet sent out late last night, Pflueger wrote, “It wasn’t meant to be. But what a journey. All those wonderful people I met, each of you who supported me any way you were able to – and most importantly over forty thousand people who believed in me. Thank you to each one of you, no matter how you helped. I’m a better person because of each of you. And I love this district, and it’s people. Good night!”. Pflueger is currently the top vote-getter in Nevada County with 40-point-three percent of the vote compared to Dahle’s 35-point-two percent and Kiley’s ten-point-three percent. The next update of Nevada County numbers isn’t expected until tomorrow.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha