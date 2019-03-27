Dahle, Kiley Figure to be in Senate Runoff

It appears two members of the state Assembly will battle each other for a seat in the state Senate. Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley are only 245 votes apart after over 157-thousand votes have been counted in the special election for Senate District One. Dahle has 28-point-seven percent of the vote, and Kiley 28-point-five percent. Dahle says he’s thankful to be moving on…

The two Republicans figure to be on the ballot again June 4 in a runoff. Dahle says the campaign for the runoff starts now, although the next round of campaign ads will wait awhile…

Truckee resident and Democrat Silke Pflueger is in a close third with 25-point-eight percent, but has apparently conceded. In a tweet sent out late last night, Pflueger wrote, “It wasn’t meant to be. But what a journey. All those wonderful people I met, each of you who supported me any way you were able to – and most importantly over forty thousand people who believed in me. Thank you to each one of you, no matter how you helped. I’m a better person because of each of you. And I love this district, and it’s people. Good night!”. Pflueger is currently the top vote-getter in Nevada County with 40-point-three percent of the vote compared to Dahle’s 35-point-two percent and Kiley’s ten-point-three percent. The next update of Nevada County numbers isn’t expected until tomorrow.

