Dahle, Kiley Square Off in State Senate Election

It’s Election Day in Nevada County, and several other counties in northern California. Just one race on the ballot, and its to fill a vacant state senate seat. The race features two Republicans-Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley. Dahle, who represents Nevada County in the Assembly, says there are plenty of reasons why Democrats should vote for him…

Listen to Brian Dahle 1

Kiley is from Rocklin, and while KNCO had an appointment to speak with him, his campaign said he had to cancel. No campaign forum with the two candidates was held in Nevada County, and Dahle says it was tough to get the two in the same room, although they did have one debate…

Listen to Brian Dahle 2

If you haven’t mailed your ballot back, you can do so as long as it is postmarked today. You can also drop it off in one of several dropoff locations, or you can vote at a Vote Center, either at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley or the Rood Center in Nevada City. Polls are open until 8pm.

Get district-wide results here

Get Nevada County results here

–gf