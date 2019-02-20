< Back to All News

Dahle Makes Local Assembly (and Campaign) Visit

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 12:12 PM PST

Assemblyman Brian Dahle is paying a visit to Nevada County. The Republican, who is also running for state senate in next month’s special election, is making a couple of campaign appearances and lunchtime speaking engagements. Dahle also talked to KNCO this morning, and says that he is currently working on fire prevention legislation, and is getting to know new governor Gavin Newsom…

Listen to Brian Dahle 1

If Dahle wins the senate seat, he would switch houses, but it would also create another special election to fill his vacancy in the Assembly. With counties forced to pay for those elections, Dahle admits that’s unfortunate…

Listen to Brian Dahle 2

Dahle is speaking to contractors and realtors, and also the Nevada County Republican Women.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha