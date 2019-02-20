Dahle Makes Local Assembly (and Campaign) Visit

Assemblyman Brian Dahle is paying a visit to Nevada County. The Republican, who is also running for state senate in next month’s special election, is making a couple of campaign appearances and lunchtime speaking engagements. Dahle also talked to KNCO this morning, and says that he is currently working on fire prevention legislation, and is getting to know new governor Gavin Newsom…

If Dahle wins the senate seat, he would switch houses, but it would also create another special election to fill his vacancy in the Assembly. With counties forced to pay for those elections, Dahle admits that’s unfortunate…

Dahle is speaking to contractors and realtors, and also the Nevada County Republican Women.

