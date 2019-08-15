Dahle Outlines Priorities Legislative Session

As always, there’s plenty of work left, as the Legislature finishes out its 2019 session between now and October. And Nevada County’s recently-elected State Senator, former Assembly Minority leader Brian Dahle, says solving the wildfire insurance crisis is at the top of his agenda. He says many residents have done an outstanding job of taking home protection measures and deserve more credit than cancellation…

Dahle says other notable bills for the final session includes the ongoing attempts to reduce the state’s affordable housing shortage…

Other major bills still being worked on cover such issues as law enforcement use of force, restricting vaccine medical exemptions, as well as more restrictions on charter school power. Also, legislation classifying independent contractors as employees in most cases, which Dahle opposes. Dahle’s wife, Megan, is one of five candidates vying to fill the assembly seat Dahle vacated, in a special election on August 27th.