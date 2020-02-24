Dahle Pushes Bill On DMV Data Selling Restrictions

In light of a recent report, Nevada County’s State Senator has introduced a bill that would prohibit the Department of Motor Vehicles from selling or allowing access to a driver’s license or vehicle registration information, with some exceptions. The group called VICE cites a DMV document that shows it collects around 50 million dollars a year providing the data to various businesses. The DMV says it only sells it to certain groups, like insurance companies, vehicle manufacturers, and law enforcement. State Senator Brian Dahle says those groups would be excluded from the ban..

But Dahle doesn’t believe the data stays confidential from everyone and it’s a legitimate fear that someone may steal your identity and hack your accounts. He also doesn’t believe the DMV’s contention that the money only covers processing costs…

The report says the document has wording indicating that the revenue is from commercial requests of data.