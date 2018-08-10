< Back to All News

Dahle Pushes For Wildfire Prevention Legislation

Nevada County’s Assemblyman, and also the Assembly’s Minority Leader, continues to push for ways to reduce the wildfire danger in California. Brian Dahle says he’s working with his Democratic counterpart, Assemblyman Jim Wood, in putting something together before the legislature adjourns in about three weeks. He says his main goal is to ease regulations and allow greater thinning of trees, grasses, and other vegetation, from thick forests that make it easy for wildfires to spread quickly…

Dahle has also expressed support for using cap-and-trade money to fund those efforts…

Earlier this summer, Dahle also asked for a special conference committee to be formed on the issue.

