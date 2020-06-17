Dahle Questions Depth of State Budget Deficit

Nevada County’s Republican state senator says the budget plan passed by Democrats does not adequately address the problems created by the coronavirus pandemic. Brian Dahle says small business owners still carry a large financial burden. And it shouldn’t include drawing down the state’s rainy day fund…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Dahle also questions whether there’s actually a 54-billion dollar deficit…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Governor Newsom’s proposal includes 14-billion dollars that would be triggered, if Congress does not send states more assistance. But in response, Democratic lawmakers have passed a no cuts budget. They argue deep cuts to programs that help low-income people will cause more state residents to rely on government assistance and become homeless, which would cost the state more in the long run. The Democratic plan still needs to be negotiated with the governor.