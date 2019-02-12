Dahle Says State-Of-State Lacks Detail

Nevada County’s assemblyman, and state senate candidate, is describing Governor Newsom’s first State of the State address as overly broad and lacking detail. Brian Dahle also says Newsom’s plan to withdraw most of the state’s National Guard troops from the Mexican border and use more to break up drug cartels might help his district. But he says he would like to have heard more from the governor on reducing crime overall…

Dahle was also pleased to hear that Newsom wants to abandon a plan to build a high speed rail line between Los Angeles and San Francisco and reduce the Delta Twin Tunnel project to one tunnel. But he’s maintaining a wait-and-see attitude…

Dahle also says he was disappointed that Newsom is not looking at more options to improve water storage, including dams. He’s one of six candidates running in the March 26th special election to fill the county’s vacant State Senate seat that was created by Ted Gaines’ election to the State Board of Equalization.