Dahle Seeks Solar Mandate Exemption Fire Victims

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 12:45 AM PST

Nevada County’s Assemblyman is one many state lawmakers who will be wanting to help wildfire victims this legislative session. Brian Dahle, who is also the Republican Minority leader in the Assembly, has introduced a bill which would exempt victims from a new state law, taking effect in 2020, that will require all new homebuilders to include solar panels…

Dahle notes the dramatic housing crisis in Paradise from the Camp Fire where the median household income is well below the statewide average and many people live paycheck to paycheck…

Dahle says this is a small exemption that’s not necessary for most Californians. He calls his bill a common sense approach that will give wildfire victims much needed regulatory relief, without any risk to structural safety. Dahle is also one of three candidates running for Nevada County’s state senate seat that was recently vacated by Ted Gaines, who was elected to the State Board of Equalization.

