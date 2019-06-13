Dahle Sworn In As State Senator

Nevada County’s State Assembly member is now officially Nevada County’s State Senator. Brian Dahle was sworn in yesterday morning to fill the seat vacated by Ted Gaines. Senate Minority Leader Shannon Grove calls Dahle a common-sense conservative and a tax-fighter who cares deeply for Californians…

Listen to Shannon Grove

Dahle defeated fellow Republican Kevin Kiley in the special election last week. Dahle’s election now creates a vacancy in the Assembly. Democrats also have a new person in the state Senate. Former Long Beach city councilwoman Lena Gonzalez was also sworn in yesterday morning after winning a special election in southern California.

gf/metro