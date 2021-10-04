< Back to All News

Dahle Timber Harvest Bill On Governor’s Desk

Posted: Oct. 4, 2021 12:35 AM PDT

Another timber harvest plan measure deemed crucial, by Nevada County’s state senator, to salvaging all the burnt trees destroyed in wildfires is awaiting the signature of Governor Newsom. Brian Dahle says the plans are submitted by landownwers to Cal Fire that include steps to avoid environmental damage. He says his bill allows plans expiring this year and next year to be extended for another two years…

Dahle says with many mills taking in more salvaged products from wildfires, many existing timber harvest plans will expire. And that will reduce mill operations designed to decrease forest fuels in high fire danger areas…

Dahle says delays in preparing new timber harvest plans will slow the pace and scale of projects that the state desperately needs, in order to prevent and mitigate future wildfires. This is the second such bill he’s sent to the governor. That measure, inspired by the Kings Fire a few years ago, was signed into law.

