Dahle Tours Legal and Illegal Cannabis Here

Posted: Oct. 5, 2023 12:13 AM PDT

With the Legislature in its fall recess, Nevada County’s Assembly representative took some time to tour the legal as well as the illegal cannabis markets here. Megan Dahle stopped by a state testing lab that she says prides itself in providing consistently ethical, accurate, and transparent results for the product they process. She was also impressed with a legal cannabis farm…

click to listen to Megan Dahle

Dahle joined a sheriff’s detective for a flyover. And, unsurprising to the department, three new large illegal grows were spotted. Dahle says there’s been more progress by lawmakers in helping legal growers. But more needs to be done to reduce the illicit ones…

click to listen to Megan Dahle

The Sheriff’s Department says in a recent eradication three dead deers were located on a stream near the property. Dahle says the local office has done an incredible job, but the work is strenuous, dangerous, and requires additional resources.

