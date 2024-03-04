Dahle Touts Bill To Help Rural Hospitals

Help for financially-ailing rural hospitals is the goal of a bill that Nevada County’s state senator has introduced. Brian Dahle says the legislation would require Medi-Cal to pay the actual costs of providing outpatient services in designated critical access medical facilities…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Dahle says the 37 critical access hospitals would get better Medi-Cal reimbursements for outpatient services. He says the lack of full reimbursements means these hospitals lose money for every dollar spent. And he’s optimistic about the measure’s passage…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Dahle says federal law recognizes the vital importance of hospitals, especially those that provide emergency care in rural communities. And he says that law allows hospitals to be paid for Medicare services for the elderly and disabled, based on actual costs.