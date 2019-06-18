< Back to All News

Dahle Town Hall Creates Controversy in Redding

Posted: Jun. 18, 2019 6:56 AM PDT

State Senator Brian Dahle was elected to his seat just 13 days ago, but already he’s facing controversy. Dahle hosted a town hall in Redding last week in which invitations read “Christians from local churches are invited to a Faith & Values Town Hall with your newly elected senator.” Critics say it appears Dahle intended to exclude people who weren’t Christians. When Redding TV station K-R-C-R asked Senator Dahle about it, this is what he said…

Listen to Brian Dahle

Both Dahle and Redding Mayor Julie Winter, who moderated the event, said all were welcome, despite the wording of the invitation.

–Metro News Services

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha