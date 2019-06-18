Dahle Town Hall Creates Controversy in Redding

State Senator Brian Dahle was elected to his seat just 13 days ago, but already he’s facing controversy. Dahle hosted a town hall in Redding last week in which invitations read “Christians from local churches are invited to a Faith & Values Town Hall with your newly elected senator.” Critics say it appears Dahle intended to exclude people who weren’t Christians. When Redding TV station K-R-C-R asked Senator Dahle about it, this is what he said…

Both Dahle and Redding Mayor Julie Winter, who moderated the event, said all were welcome, despite the wording of the invitation.

–Metro News Services