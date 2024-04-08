Dahle Unimpressed With State Budget Plan

Nevada County’s Republican State Senator is unimpressed with a recently-announced agreement by Governor Newsom and Democratic legislative leaders to reduce the state budget deficit. It would reduce the estimated spending gap, of 73-billion dollars, by 17-billion. But Brian Dahle says it’s not really going to shorten this year’s shortfall, that it only helps balance last year’s budget…

The proposal includes three-point-six billion dollars in cuts, five-point-two billion in delays and deferrals, three-point-four billion in costs shifted from the general fund to other state funds, and five-point-two billion in revenue and borrowing. Dahle also points out that legislative Republicans have very little input, with the Democratic supermajority still in place in the Senate and Assembly…

Cuts would primarily be for one-time funding to some schools, welfare, and climate programs. It leaves out previously-proposed cuts to housing and homeless programs. The agreement came after lawmakers passed legislation to increase the state’s tax on managed care health plans, which is estimated to generate three-point-eight billion dollars next fiscal year. A budget must be negotiated by June 15th, or before the new fiscal year begins on July first.