Dahle Unsure About Gas Price Gouging

Governor Newsom is lashing out again at oil companies for what he alleges is gas price gouging. A news release from his office outlined what it says was record profits. It shows Exxon making over 55-billion dollars, or over six-million dollars an hour, in 2022. Chevron doubled 2021 profits, at over 36-billion. Valero earned over 11-billion dollars, which was 866-percent higher. Newsom has been pushing for the Legislature to pass a gouging penalty. Nevada County’s state senator, Brian Dahle, says he’s willing to look into it, but needs more information…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Gas price gouging has been alleged for years and Newsom says oil company executives have been refusing to answer questions. That’s also a concern for Dahle…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Last year, gas prices at most stations peaked at over six-dollars a gallon. And they’ve been spiking up again recently, or over 20-cents this week. But Dahle also points out that California also has the highest gas tax in the country and has a more-expensive, although less-polluting, gasoline blend. Dahle also ran unsuccessfully against Newsom for governor last November.