Dahle Urges Similar State Private Employee Rights

Posted: May. 4, 2021 12:05 AM PDT

A bill that Nevada County’s state senator says would subject the Legislature to the same regulations as the business community is moving forward. Speaking to the State Senate Committee on Judiciary, Brian Dahle says the Legislature has passed thousands of laws that dictate working conditions and impose hundreds of regulations each year on a business in California…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

But committee member, State Senator Maria Durazo, says the measure needs more clarity…

click to listen to Maria Durazo

But the bill was approved by the committee. Dahle says legislative staff do not receive such benefits as overtime, meal and rest periods, and other protections. He says they are, in fact, “at will” employees.

