Dahle Violent Sexual Predators Proposal Rejected

Posted: Feb. 8, 2024 12:59 AM PST

Nevada County’s Republican State Senator is blasting his Democratic colleagues for rejecting, for the second time, his sexually violent predator amendment. Brian Dahle was proposing to prohibit these offenders’ transient release. He wanted them to be placed on state property, with close monitoring by state personnel, instead of being released on their own…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

In order for sexually violent predators to be released, they must first spend at least one year committed to a treatment facility before the court will hold a hearing. The Conditional Release Program was established in 1996. And Dahle says data from state contractor, Liberty Healthcare, finds that 75-percent of these offenders, released on transient status, have had the release revoked or have been re-hospitalized, due to “serious violations”…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

That was in reference to charging someone with a violent felony for raping a person who couldn’t give consent, either because they were drugged, disabled, or unconscious.

