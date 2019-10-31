< Back to All News

Dahle Wants Special Session For Wildfire Shutoffs

Posted: Oct. 31, 2019 12:28 AM PDT

Nevada County’s State Senator is among those concerned about the impacts wildfires and shutoffs. So Brian Dahle says he’s calling on Governor Newsom to call a Special Session this fall, since the Legislature is in recess until January 6th…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Dahle says he’s written Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, insisting that Lara immediately issue a moratorium on any further cancellations of homeowner insurance policies during the current State of Emergency…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Dahle says he’d also introduce a bill, in the special session, to transition the Public Utilities Commission to an elected body. He says the commission has failed to regulate the utilities of this state. He says electricity prices are higher than other states. Dahle says in the last two weeks several legislators have put forth ideas which could also be discussed during a Special Session.

