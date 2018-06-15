< Back to All News

Dahle Wants Special Wildfire Committee Formed

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 5:18 PM PDT

With the Legislature getting ready to take a summer break in a couple of weeks, and fire season now upon us, Nevada County’s Assemblyman is continuing to push for a special conference committee on the issue. Brian Dahle, who is also the Assembly Minority Leader, says he originally asked Governor Brown to convene a special session in January. But it never happened…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Dahle says fuel reduction also continues to be a major concern…

click to listen to Brian Dahle

Dahle is asking Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon to form the committee. He says if the issues of wildfire safety, insurance liability, and utility accountability are not handled properly, the results could be catastrophic for homeowners.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha