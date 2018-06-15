Dahle Wants Special Wildfire Committee Formed

With the Legislature getting ready to take a summer break in a couple of weeks, and fire season now upon us, Nevada County’s Assemblyman is continuing to push for a special conference committee on the issue. Brian Dahle, who is also the Assembly Minority Leader, says he originally asked Governor Brown to convene a special session in January. But it never happened…

Dahle says fuel reduction also continues to be a major concern…

Dahle is asking Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon to form the committee. He says if the issues of wildfire safety, insurance liability, and utility accountability are not handled properly, the results could be catastrophic for homeowners.