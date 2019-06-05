Dahle Wins State Senate Seat

Brian Dahle is heading to the State Senate. The third-term Assemblyman winning yesterday’s special election by a 53 to 47 percent margin to claim the vacant District One seat where he says he’ll immediately focus on the region’s priorities…

Listen to Brian Dahle

Assemblyman Kevin Kiley got more votes in the southern reaches of the district, but wins in Placer, El Dorado and a small part of Sacramento County weren’t enough — and the first-term lawmaker will continue to serve in the 6th Assembly District. Dahle will fill the seat vacated by Ted Gaines, when he was elected to the state Board of Equalization in November. Gaines says he hopes Dahle will work to protect Proposition 13…

Listen to Ted Gaines

Dahle got 67 percent of the vote in Nevada County, where turnout was light. About 15-thousand votes were counted as of last night. If you dropped off your ballot yesterday, or mailed it in in the last couple of days, those results probably haven’t been tabulated yet.

See election results here

–gf