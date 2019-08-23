Dahle’s Solar Exemption Bill Passes

A bill sponsored by Nevada County’s State Senator, designed to exempt natural disaster victims from solar costs, has been passed and is on the governor’s desk. Brian Dahle originally proposed the legislation when he was still in the Assembly, early this year. He was elected to the Senate in June, to fill the vacancy left by Ted Gaines. Starting in January, all new homes will need to have solar panels. So Dahle says his measure has more urgency, in light of the thousands of residents who’ve been burned out of their homes from wildfires in recent years…

Dahle says the solar mandate will add 20 to 40-thousand dollars to rebuilding costs. The bill was approved in the Senate on a vote of 32-4. But Dahle says it wasn’t that easy, so the legislation was broadened to cover any natural disaster victims…

Dahle says a sunset clause was also added, with the legislation expiring in 2023.