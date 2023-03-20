Dahles Get Behind Hwy 49 Evacuation Project

A proposed Highway 49 evacuation improvement project for the South County is getting additional funding push from area lawmakers. State Senator Brian Dahle and Assemblymember Megan Dahle have sent a letter of support to Cal Trans Director Tony Tavares. The Executive Director of the county’s Transportation Commission, Mike Woodman, says it would be on a stretch beginning just north of Alta Sierra, going south to Wolf-Combie Road. It includes an area where the highway merges from four lanes down to two lanes…

The two-way left-turn lane would also improve the efficiency of evacuation ingress and egress of emergency responders…

And Woodman says the upgrades could be integrated into the corridor improvement project that would eliminate the southbound bottleneck on that stretch. According to the Dahles’ letter, a wildfire requiring the evacuation of Grass Valley, Nevada City, and adjacent areas to Bear River High School would currently take over seven hours. Woodman says a funding decision could come in the next month or two for the evacuation improvement project, but construction would still be years away.