Dahle’s Request For Forest Mgt Projects Rejected

As wildfires ravage California again, Nevada County’s State Senator is blasting his Budget Committee for rejecting what he says are shovel-ready forest management projects. Republican Brian Dahle was requesting budget amendments to add 400-million dollars. Speaking to the Committee, Dahle said these are the same types of projects that helped keep the Caldor Fire away from South Lake Tahoe, which is in his district…

But the chair of the Committee, Democratic State Senator Nancy Skinner, indicated to Dahle that there is still a lot of money available in the budget for such projects…

Dahle said it would be critical to get the budget amendments approved now. He said that way the process for implementing the projects could start at the beginning of next year and not during wildfire season, when they may not be completed in time.