Dahles Score Low In Environmental Bills

The pandemic year has also yielded losses for environmental supporters and low scores for state lawmakers, according to the Sierra Club of California. That includes Nevada County’s legislators, where the group gave Republican Assemblywoman Megan Dahle a “zero” out of 100 and her husband, Republican State Senator Brian Dahle just 13. Club President, Kathryn Phillips says because the coronavirus compressed the schedule for hearing legislation, only 25 measures with environmental benefits made it to the governor’s desk this year, instead of the more typical 100 to 150. She says they were most disappointed with the defeat of a bill that would have reduced packaging waste. She attributes that to many non-profit groups, like the Sierra Club, not being inside the Capitol this year, giving industry groups, like the oil industry, an advantage…

And despite Democrats still having the majority in both houses, Phillips described the Legislature as “terrible” this year in passing environmental bills…

Out of the nine most important bills listed on the scorecard by the Sierra Club, Megan Dahle did not support any, while Brian Dahle abstained from voting one a measure the group opposed.