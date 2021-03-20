< Back to All News

Daly Pleads Guilty To Assault Charge

Posted: Mar. 19, 2021 5:13 PM PDT

After a hung jury earlier this month, the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office is not seeking a re-trial for Dennis Daly. But a plea agreement has been reached on a lesser charge. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says the 73-year-old Daly has pleaded guilty to assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury to his 63-year-old wife Stacey…

The jury could not reach a verdict on this charge, nor for murder, after it was determined that Stacey Daly died from a stroke. She had returned to the hospital a few days after the initial treatment for her injuries…

Daly is scheduled to be sentenced in May and Walsh says the D-A’s Office will push for the maximum allowable term of 18 years in prison. Also being taken into account is Daly’s prior conviction, 40 years ago, of assaulting an ex-wife in Oakland, where the original charge was attempted murder. Dennis and Stacey had been living in Grass Valley for about a year.

