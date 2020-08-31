Damage Limited From Fire At B & C Hardware

Major damage was averted, after a fire at B and C Hardware, on Nevada City Highway, Sunday evening. Battalion Chief Jim Smith says the blaze was accessed in the enclosed drive-through area…

Smith says the blaze was quickly kept from spreading throughout the store…

Firefighters worked to keep water and smoke damage to a minimum in the immediate area, while also removing smoke from the sales floor. The store was closed at the time. While a specific cause has not been determined, it is believed to be accidental.