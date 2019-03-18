Damaged Emergency Call Box Operable Again Soon

< Back to All News

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 6:29 PM PDT

Nevada County’s only emergency call box for recreationists, which was rendered inoperable by vandals last fall, will soon be available again. Emergency Services Director John Gulserian says they’ve contracted with a vendor to replace it, at Purdon Crossing near the South Yuba River. But they’re going to wait until around the middle of May…

Gulserian says the 14-foot high pole the call box was attached to was dug up, around late October, causing it to fall over, breaking the door to the call box, with the satellite antenna and solar panel also being stolen. The replacement cost is around three-thousand dollars. Meanwhile, he says more call boxes are planned. He says remote areas are sought, where phone reception is poor on nonexistant…

Gulserian says the county has also applied for grant money that would cover a total of three more call boxes.

