Damp Turkey Trot Still A Sucess

Even though it was wet, the 13th annual Michael E Bratton II Turkey Trot went off without a hitch Thanksgiving morning. Over 2000 runners ansd walker participated in the event.
Community member Marty Lombardi checked in with KNCO about an hour or so before the Turkey Trot kicked off… he says this is a true community effort.
Nevada County Supervisor Dan Miller was also part of the festivities… he was thrilled with the turnout- even in the rain.
Members of Nevada union High School staff were out helping getthings setup prior to the start. Athletic Director Jeff Dellis is appreciative of all that the Bratton Family does to benefit the community.
Assistant Principal Tim Reid said a number of students were also helping out.
Proceeds go to the MEB2 Foundation, which sponsors Anew Day, local youth activities, and education about suicide and depression.
