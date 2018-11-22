< Back to All News

Damp Turkey Trot Still A Sucess

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 1:35 PM PST

Even though it was wet, the 13th annual Michael E Bratton II Turkey Trot went off without a hitch Thanksgiving morning. Over 2000 runners ansd walker participated in the event.
Community member Marty Lombardi checked in with KNCO about an hour or so before the Turkey Trot kicked off… he says this is a true community effort.

Listen to Marty Lombardi

Nevada County Supervisor Dan Miller was also part of the festivities… he was thrilled with the turnout- even in the rain.

Listen to Dan Miller

Members of Nevada union High School staff were out helping getthings setup prior to the start. Athletic Director Jeff Dellis is appreciative of all that the Bratton Family does to benefit the community.

Listen to Jeff Dellis

Assistant Principal Tim Reid said a number of students were also helping out.

Listen to Tim Reid

Proceeds go to the MEB2 Foundation, which sponsors Anew Day, local youth activities, and education about suicide and depression.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha