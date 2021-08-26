Dan Miller Officially Retiring From Public Office

Nevada County Supervisor Dan Miller has made it official. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, he says he’s not seeking a third term next year for the District Three seat, which represents the Grass Valley area…

Miller was also a longtime member of the Grass Valley City Council, serving four terms, from 2003 to 2014, before being elected to the Board of Supervisors. During that period, he was also on the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees. Prior to that, he was also on the Grass Valley Planning Commission. He also cites personal reasons for his retirement from public office…

Lisa Swarthout, who recently retired from the Grass Valley City Council, announced her candidacy for the seat about a month ago. No other candidates have come forward yet. The election is still 10 months away, or in June of 2022.