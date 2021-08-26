< Back to All News

Dan Miller Officially Retiring From Public Office

Posted: Aug. 26, 2021 12:10 AM PDT

Nevada County Supervisor Dan Miller has made it official. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town”, he says he’s not seeking a third term next year for the District Three seat, which represents the Grass Valley area…

click to listen to Dan Miller

Miller was also a longtime member of the Grass Valley City Council, serving four terms, from 2003 to 2014, before being elected to the Board of Supervisors. During that period, he was also on the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees. Prior to that, he was also on the Grass Valley Planning Commission. He also cites personal reasons for his retirement from public office…

click to listen to Dan Miller

Lisa Swarthout, who recently retired from the Grass Valley City Council, announced her candidacy for the seat about a month ago. No other candidates have come forward yet. The election is still 10 months away, or in June of 2022.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha